Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 12,089 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tennant were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tennant by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $108,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

