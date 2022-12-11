Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.98% of Axonics worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.