Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.19 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

