Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

