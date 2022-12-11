Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

