Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.30 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.32% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

