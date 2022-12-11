Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

