Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $147.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

