Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

