Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 20,600 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.92% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $53.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

