Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 226,132 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $30,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 554.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,740 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $55.98.

