Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 42,317 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.44% of AptarGroup worth $29,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 150.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

