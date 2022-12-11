Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

