Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $34,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.