Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 134.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.89. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.