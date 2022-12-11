Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,624 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.