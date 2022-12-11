Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,365 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $242.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

