Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 819,545 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,545 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

