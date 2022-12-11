Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,021,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.06% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,998,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $19,096,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Janus International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,626,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 366,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus International Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.