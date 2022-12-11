Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $405.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.75 and a 200 day moving average of $383.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

