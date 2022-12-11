Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.96% of Toast worth $527,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock valued at $143,211,830. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on TOST. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE TOST opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $40.26.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

