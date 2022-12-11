Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

