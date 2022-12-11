TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE TRU opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

