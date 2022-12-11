Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.24) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Travis Perkins from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,140.00.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

