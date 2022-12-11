Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$854.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.