Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $13.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.