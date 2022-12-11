UBS Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

