Union Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

UNP stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

