United Services Automobile Association Acquires 21,072 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.