United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 42.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 115,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 89.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

