United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $355,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.