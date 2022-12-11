United Services Automobile Association Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 183.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.32 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

