United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 16,235 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,235 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.