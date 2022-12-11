United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 39,860 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.