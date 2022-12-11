United Services Automobile Association Invests $3.48 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

