United Services Automobile Association Invests $4 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,367 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.59. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07. The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

