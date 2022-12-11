United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $34.05 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

