United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day moving average of $506.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.