United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day moving average of $506.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.00.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
