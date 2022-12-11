United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 10,268 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.