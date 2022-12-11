United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 21,496 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

