United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 29,522 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at $143.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

