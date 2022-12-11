United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 50,830 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

