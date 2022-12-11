United Services Automobile Association Takes $2.87 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

