United Services Automobile Association Takes $4.32 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

