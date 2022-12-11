United Services Automobile Association Takes $6.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

