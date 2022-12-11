Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

