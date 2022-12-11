Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
