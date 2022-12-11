UpHealth (UPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

UPH stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

UPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

