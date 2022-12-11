Uranium Energy (UEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Earnings History for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

