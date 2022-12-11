Uranium Energy (UEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

