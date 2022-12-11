USD Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and $1.19 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $961.61 or 0.05601850 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00506994 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.05 or 0.30304496 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,747,001,653 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
