Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

TFC stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

